Scott Jennings, Trump's CNN defender, joins Los Angeles Times editorial board

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

Scott Jennings agreed to join the Los Angeles Times editorial board. The Donald Trump defender on CNN confirmed the news on his social networks, where he celebrated the media outlet's decision to "balance the editorial board" and assured that his new role will not affect his other "professional obligations."

Once the presidential elections were over, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the aforementioned media, emphasized the need to balance the editorial staff, making sure that both conservatives and progressives are represented. "We have to have all voices: the right, the left and the center," he told Fox News last November 15.

According to Allsides' chart on the biases of the nation's major media outlets, the LA Times would rank among those with a "left-leaning bias."

Jennings worked for both the George W. Bush White House and his two presidential campaigns and joined as a CNN contributor in 2017. Since then, though especially during the past election cycle, he stood out as the network's most high-profile conservative voice.

Indeed, his clips defending Trump and Republicans racked up millions of plays on social media and were often reposted by the now president-elect's own campaign. There was even speculation that he might eventually serve as press secretary, a position that ultimately went to Karoline Leavitt.

"I approach my commentary jobs by starting with the truth and then providing my honest opinion based on my conservative values and experience. I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking and am honored he asked me to play a role in that," Jennings said on X, confirming the news.

"Roughly half (or more) of the country often feels like legacy media doesn’t care what it thinks and has little interest in fairly representing its views and values. I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board. My other professional obligations won’t be impacted by this new opportunity," he added.

Scott Jennings' viral reflection after Trump's victory

Jennings was on CNN's panel both on the night of the presidential election and in the days following. During his time on air, he made a reflection on the results that went viral.

"I'm interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of the working-class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, insulted, condescended to. They're not garbage. They're not Nazis. They're just regular people who get up and go to work every day and are trying to make a better life for their kids. And they feel like they have been told to just shut up when they have complained about the things that are hurting them in their own lives," he said.

In turn, Jennings questioned the media narratives against Trump and in favor of Harris, asserting that voters lost trust in legacy media.

"I also feel like this election as we sit here and pore over this tonight is something of an indictment of the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true. We were told Puerto Rico was going to change the election. Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley voters, women lying to their husbands. Night after night after night, people were told all these things and gimmicks were somehow going to push Harris over the line, and we were just ignoring the fundamentals: inflation, people feeling like they were barely able to tread water at best," he sentenced.