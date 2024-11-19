The Biden-Harris Legacy: Sanctuary cities released 22,000 criminal aliens

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

The sanctuary cities released more than 22,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records who were in prison during the Biden-Harris term. The Executive's immigration policy of "catch and release" spurred these localities, which refuse to cooperate with ICE, to leave undocumented criminals wanted by the agency on the street for deportation.

This has been reported by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), based on data provided by ICE to Congress on detentions rejected by ICE as part of their investigations into border enforcement and immigration encroachment.

Biden-Harris spurred sanctuary cities' defiance of ICE despite immigration crisis

According to this report, the rebelliousness of sanctuary cities grew as the mandate progressed, after seeing how the Administration facilitated their defiance of immigration authorities, and despite the crisis that was being experienced in the country as a result of the more than 10 million illegals who had entered under the "border czar."

About 25% of the released criminal aliens return to crime

Thus, in fiscal year 2021 there were 2,512 criminal aliens released in these locations between January 20 and September 30. In 2022 this figure more than doubled to 5,723, adding another 2,000+ in 2023 to reach 7,934. In 2024, as of July 15, 5,871 cases had already been reported.

ICE recalled that, according to a study made public in 2015 - that is, with Democrat Barack Obama in office - 23% of criminal aliens released by sanctuary cities were rearrested within eight months of their release from prison for committing new crimes.