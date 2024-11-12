Decision on Trump's case on Stormy Daniels payments postponed

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Lawyers for Donald Trump and the Manhattan district attorney's office agreed to a motion to delay a decision in the case over the Stormy Daniels payments.

It was learned that the parties' intention is to give the president-elect's lawyers time to present new arguments about how his election victory impacts the case.

By this Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan was expected to make his decision on whether to continue with the case against the Republican.

"The people agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and the arguments raised by defense counsel in correspondence to the People on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilt following a trial that has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the Office of the President," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote to the judge in a document obtained by CNN.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, argued that the charges should be dismissed.

"The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern," Bove stressed.

In late May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The decision was released just minutes after the verdict was given by the jury, who found the former president guilty of each and every one of the charges brought against him by prosecutor Bragg.

"This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace. ... The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said at the time.