Wokism pays off: London Breed loses San Francisco

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Wokism has taken its toll on London Breed.The San Francisco mayor, known for her soft-on-crime policies and being favorable to defunding the police, has lost re-election to Daniel Lurie, the billionaire heir to Levi Strauss. The also Democrat has ahead of him the difficult task of solving the insecurity crisis, drug and homeless encampments that plague the city.

Breed did not take kindly to the results, going so far as to attack Lurie for "buying the race" with her fortune: "It has been really one of the most sad and horrible things I've seen in politics in San Francisco, that someone would take their wealth and just basically buy this office," the still-mayor told her supporters. The truth is that the billionaire invested $8.6 million out of his own pocket in it, as well as another $1 million donated by his mother.

Breed pledges to ease the transition

Finally, Breed conceded victory to Lurie in a statement in which she claimed to have spoken with him by phone to congratulate him and agree on the transition schedule for the last two months remaining in her term before passing the baton to him in January. Breed pledged that the handover would be smooth.

For his part, the mayor-elect thanked residents for their support and insisted that his priority will be to make San Francisco, one of the cities in the country with the highest rate of violent crime, "a safer and more affordable city."

Homelessness and insecurity, Lurie's main goal

Lurie's main slogan during his campaign has been a promise to restore San Francisco to its former glory. His main focus has been insecurity and, above all, the fight against homeless encampments, for which he proposes a solution based on his experience with the non-profit anti-poverty organization Tipping Point Community,

This organization builds has built small shelters and subsidized housing permanently for homeless people and, according to Lurie more than 6,000 people have gained access to permanent housing or have been able to avoid losing their homes. Faced with doubts that this model could be replicated as a municipal policy, given the cost to the coffers, the billionaire has pledged to create shelters with 1,500 beds in six months.