Anxiety and frustration: The emotions most voters feel about the election

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

With just days to go in the presidential race that will determine whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris is the next president, a large percentage of Americans are experiencing a high degree of anxiety and frustration about this election, motivated in part by their disappointment with the candidates and the amount of conflicting information and messages, among other reasons.

Breaking with the trend of consulting voters about their opinion on Trump or Harris or who they are going to vote for, a new survey, by AP/NORC, wanted to know how voters are feeling about the election and the corresponding campaigns. Sixty-nine percent said they are frustrated with next Tuesday's vote, due to the negative political climate.

By political affiliation, 72% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans are disappointed with the current pre-election environment.

There is also a high percentage of people who claim to suffer anxiety as a result of the vote. This was noted by 69% of respondents, including 79% of Democrats and 66% of Republicans.

Democratic voters convey a greater negativity than Republicans. This may come about from the projections in the polls, which forecast Trump and not Harris as the victor.

Still, interest in this election is high, as 80% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans are looking forward to Tuesday to go to the polls and cast their ballots.