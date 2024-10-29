Four Pennsylvania counties investigate a wave of suspicious voter applications

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

At least four Pennsylvania counties are investigating a wave of suspicious and possibly fraudulent voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot applications.

Authorities explained that in Lancaster, some 2,500 voter registration applications came in last week in two large batches. Poll workers noticed that some had the same handwriting, many shared the same date and some had other anomalies.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams explained in remarks picked up by The Federalist that 60% of the applications they reviewed were fraudulent. She maintained that this is presumed to be a large-scale operation.

In the case of Monroe County, an official noted that during their review of voter registration forms received in their office, Board of Elections staff members recently identified approximately 30 irregular forms.

In that regard, it was learned that the suspicious forms were separated and the situation was referred to the Monroe County district attorney. The fact is under investigation. The county indicated that it will provide an update on the case.

Meanwhile, in York County, a large number of voter registration applications and mail-in ballots were also separated for review. York County Chief Clerk Gregory Monskie indicated that they received a large number of mixed voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot applications. Some are legitimate.

"It’s unusual to receive that many things all at one time. ... When someone drops off several thousand documents, that is a little unusual," Monskie stressed.

The district attorney’s office remains monitoring the situation in case it needs further investigation.

"Earlier this month, Cambria County announced a similar investigation that found 21 fraudulent voter registrations. The circumstances were similar, with the same handwriting and dates on many requests. There, investigators in the district attorney’s office found the address listed for some applicants was an empty lot. Others were homes where the occupants said they did not fill out voter registration requests," The Federalist detailed.