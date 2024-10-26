Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

The State Department approved a $2 billion arms sale package that includes advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radars for Taiwan. The sale must be approved by Congress.

The sale includes several anti-aircraft systems,including NASAMS and 123 missiles for a total of $1.16 billion, according to the agency in charge of the sale consulted by AFP.

The department also announced the sale of radar systems to Taiwan for $828 million.

The United States is a key partner of Taipei and its main arms supplier. Meanwhile, the Chinese regime has repeatedly called on Washington to stop arming an island it claims as part of its territory.

In addition, China maintains an almost daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the island. Earlier this October, Taiwan detected a daily record of 153 Chinese aircraft.