Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

Georgia election officials explained that a check of voter rolls found that 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in the state are not U.S. citizens.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger explained to ABC News that these individuals were unregistered. The cases will be referred to local prosecutors for legal review.

Similarly, it was learned that none of these individuals had cast their vote in the November general election. However, nine of the 20 had voted in previous elections and the other 11 had no voting record.

Meanwhile, officials said there are 156 people whose citizenship status requires further investigation, and the secretary of state's office has opened case files for those individuals.

In that regard, the news outlet detailed that "Raffensperger said the 20 people who were conclusively identified as noncitizens lived in seven counties, mostly in metro Atlanta."