Kamala Harris in the red: Democratic candidate falls behind in the polls

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

The battle for the presidency is getting tighter and tighter. Although the candidates are giving their all in hopes of making it to the White House, Democrat Kamala Harris’ is falling behind in the polls, according to pollster Nate Silver.

A few weeks before the elections, Gustavo Vargas talked to analysts Silvio Canto and Orlando Avendaño in El Panel about what could translate into a "trend" of Trump's victory. They also discussed the rights and wrongs of Harris and Donald Trump.