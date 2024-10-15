Aid for Hamas: Biden-Harris administration threatens arms embargo on Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 15 de octubre, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration has threatened Israel with an arms embargo if it does not resolve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip within a month, Israeli media outlet N12 reported Tuesday.

If implemented, the measure would greatly benefit the terrorist organization Hamas, which is currently taking heavy blows from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the war unleashed in the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

The warning, which comes as allegations emerge against Hamas for attacking Gazan civilians who want to evacuate to humanitarian areas, was made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a document sent to senior Israeli officials, specifically Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

In the document, Washington stated that "consistent with Israel's March 2024 commitment to allow and not prevent the delivery of U.S. humanitarian or government-backed aid to Gaza, the State Department should conduct an audit under the Assistance Act."

"To change the negative humanitarian trend and in accordance with its commitments, Israel must take concrete steps within the next 30 days. Failure to take these steps could lead to consequences on U.S. policy in accordance with U.S. law," the officials added in the document.

Despite the Biden-Harris administration's warning, the U.S. government recently sent an advanced anti-aircraft defense system to Israel so that the Jewish state can defend itself against another Iranian ballistic missile attack.

Biden-Harris threat comes after a similar one from French President Emmanuel Macron



Two weeks ago, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an arms embargo on Israel.

"France does not supply weapons to Israel. Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," the French leader said during an interview on French radio. He didn’t mention the importance of Israeli offensives against the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, a group that has been attacking Israel since Oct. 8, one day after the attack carried out by Hamas and other radical groupings in southern Israel.