Sarah McBride, on the way to becoming the first transgender senator

Delaware trans senator Sarah McBride during an event held in March 2023 at Rockefeller Center Cordon Press .

11 de septiembre, 2024

The trans politician from Delaware, Sarah McBride, is one step closer to taking a Senate seat and thus becoming the first transgender person in history to represent a state in Congress.

The representative easily won this Tuesday's Democratic primary with 79.1% support against the other two challengers, Earl Cooper and Elias Weir.

Cooper, a political newcomer, garnered 16.4% support while Weir, who already faced McBride in the 2016 state congressional primary, managed backing from only 3.9% of voters, according to data provided by Ballotpedia.

McBride, meanwhile, thanked Democratic voters for their support, assuring in remarks reported by AP, that she is running "to make historic progress for Delawareans.

"I’m not running to make history. I’m running to make historic progress for Delawareans. The only identity I want to be known for is my identity as a proud Delawarean. It’s just one part of who I am." Sarah McBride, Democratic candidate for Delaware Senate.

McBride, who already holds a seat in the state Senate since 2020, must now compete against Republican Rep. James Whalen III, a retired state trooper.

Since 2010, Democrats have held Delaware's House seat. In this state, in 2020 President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 19 points.