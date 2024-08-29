California Assembly approves bill to prohibit requiring ID to vote

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

The California Assembly this week overwhelmingly approved the bill that prohibits local governments from requiring an ID card for voting in elections. This bill, SB 1174, was introduced by Democrats in February after the city of Huntington Beach passed a voter ID requirement for municipal elections starting in 2026.

For the California Democratic representatives and senators who promoted this proposal, this is a breakthrough, since any further requirement to vote would hinder participation. This comes despite recent allegations by various media outlets that Democratic administrations are allowing illegal immigrants to vote fraudulently.

"An overwhelming body of evidence proves that voter ID laws only subvert voter turnout and create barriers to law abiding voters," the bill's author, state Sen. Dave Min, wrote in a statement obtained by The Center Square. "To register to vote in California, voters are already required to provide their driver’s license number, California identification number, or the last four digits of their social security number," the Democrat from Irvine added.

California law allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses and a number of other documents that identify them as citizens in the United States. In San Francisco, legislation is becoming increasingly permissive so that illegal immigrants can vote in school district elections or even in other elections where they were previously banned.