Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Kamala Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz as running mate

As reported by the AP news agency, the Democrat will bring a rural Midwestern perspective to the campaign and among his top priorities will be legalizing cannabis and increasing protections for workers.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 2, 2024, shows US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024, and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, DC, July 3, 2024. - Harris named Walz as her running mate on August 6, 2024, US media reported, as the vice president prepares to take on Republican Donald Trump in November's US election. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Chris Kleponis / AFP)

Minnesota governor Tim Waltz will be Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election.AFP

Published by
Rosana Rábago Sainz

Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz as her running mate on Tuesday. The news, which will be made official in a few hours during an event planned by the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania, was shared exclusively by the news agency AP

The decision comes as the current vice president and Democratic candidate prepares to face Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the November election. 

As reported by AFP, Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat's campaign while ticking off liberal policy goals such as legalizing cannabis and increasing protections for workers.

tracking