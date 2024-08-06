Kamala Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz as running mate

Minnesota governor Tim Waltz will be Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election. AFP

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz as her running mate on Tuesday. The news, which will be made official in a few hours during an event planned by the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania, was shared exclusively by the news agency AP.

The decision comes as the current vice president and Democratic candidate prepares to face Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the November election.

As reported by AFP, Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat's campaign while ticking off liberal policy goals such as legalizing cannabis and increasing protections for workers.