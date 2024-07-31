Kari Lake wins Arizona Republican primary for Senate

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

Kari Lake prevailed this Tuesday in Arizona´s Republican Senate primary. Lake defeated (with 79% of the votes counted) Mark Lamb and television host Elizabeth Reye by garnering 55.3% support compared to 39.3% for the sheriff and 5.5% for the journalist.

Lake was quick to thank the support received in these primaries. Through a statement published in the social network X, the Republican assured that "she will not disappoint" the people of Arizona who trusted her to represent them in the Senate:

After her victory, the politician will face Democrat Ruben Gallego in the elections that will take place next November. One of the two will go on to fill the seat of independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema who will not seek re-election this term.

Both Lake and Gallego have been attacking each other for some time. Thus, reports The New York Times, the conservative candidate accused the Democratic candidate of being "a far-left radical and of favoring lax immigration restrictions." For his part, Gallego criticized Lake for "her shifting stance on abortion rights and for continuing to make unfounded claims of voter fraud."

Not only that, Gallego took advantage of Lake's recent victory to attack her again. He did so through a statement in which he invited Arizona residents "to join our team and help defeat Kari Lake and her dangerous plan to ban abortion and harm Arizonans."

Abe Hamadeh beats Blake Masters

As Lake celebrates her victory, at press time Abe Hamadeh was marching ahead of Blake Masters to fight to represent Arizona's District 8 in November. According to AP, with 83% of votes counted, Hamadeh gets 29.8% of the vote to Masters' 25.3%. Ben Toma is just behind the latter, with 21.3% of the votes, and closing the list is Trent Franks with 16.6%.

Both, like the Republican Senate candidate, are strong supporters of Donald Trump. In fact, both Hamadeh and Masters had the backing of the former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, who was not able to choose either of the two candidates to represent Arizona's District 8.