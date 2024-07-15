Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T18:18:59.000Z"}

At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump is expected to formally announce who will be his running mate in the presidential race. There are several names that have been rumored for months to be Trump's vice president if he is elected.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. J.D. Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio and Trump's former Republican rival Nikki Haley have been the names with the most momentum as possible vice presidential candidates.

A poll conducted by The Democracy Institute and Daily Express U.S. revealed that 21% of voters believe that the vice president to accompany Donald Trump should be Carson, while 18% each backed Vance and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Meanwhile, 16% said they would prefer Rubio, while 8% backed former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Monday, the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee. Despite the assassination attempt suffered by President Trump on Saturday while he was holding a rally in Pennsylvania, both he and the party have decided to go ahead with the convention as planned. The event will make his candidacy official and also that of his running mate.

Monday through Thursday, more than 2,400 Republican delegates will meet to formally nominate Donald Trump as the party's nominee. The convention is also the time when the campaign's policy platform is publicly endorsed.