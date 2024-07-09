Seven leading pro-life activists end tensions with Trump after expressing support for the Republican platform

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T01:38:33.000Z"}

Seven leading pro-life activists put an end to tensions with former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party after expressing their support for the 2024 Republican platform.

The endorsement becomes relevant because, as various media outlets reported earlier, some GOP members and pro-life activists were concerned that the language regarding abortion had been softened in the text. However, the tensions appear to have been quickly rectified.

"President Donald J. Trump has a clear track record of keeping his promises. During his first term, we pro-life and pro-family leaders applauded his courageous leadership. He appointed pro-life judges and was the first and only president to attend the March for Life. Not only did he pursue pro- life and pro-family policies, he showed mercy to the imprisoned and lifted up the forgotten men and women of America," the letter signed by the activists reads.

"The 2024 Republican Platform is a set of common-sense promises that will Make America Great Again. We support President Trump's vision and his commitment reflected in the Platform to the causes that millions of Americans hold so dear protecting life and promoting the family."

Life advocates voice support for the 2024 RNC platform! pic.twitter.com/QC5YMvXjHM — GOP (@GOP) July 8, 2024

The letter was signed by activists Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Carol Donahue Moore, who serves on the board of directors of SBA Pro-Life America, Edward Robert Martin Jr. president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life, Ralph Reed, founder of Faith & Freedom, Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project, and Russell Vought, president of Citizens for Renewing America.

According to the Republican platform, the states, not the federal government, should legislate on the abortion issue.

"We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights," reads the Republican platform.

"After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments)."