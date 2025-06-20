Zohran Mamdani, the radical who could win the New York mayoralty

20 de junio, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old with extreme socialist views, has managed to come in second place in the New York mayoral primary in a matter of months. Mamdani could become the first Muslim mayor of the city, and his proposal is to turn the capital of the world into a small Moscow. The matter is so worrisome that even the New York Times wrote an editorial assuring that the candidate is "unfit" to hold the post.

Today, it became known that David Hogg's political group, which until recently was co-vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has given its support to Mamdani. In addition, major leaders of the party's most extreme wing, such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are also campaigning for the young star of the radical wing.

In the latest Marist College poll, the Democrat has 27%, a sharp increase from the 18% he got in May. In first place is former Governor Andrew Cuomo, reaching 38%. In all polls, Mamdani remains in second place.

The young political leader proposes freezing rent prices and making child care and bus rides free. He has also made a particular point of campaigning to raise the minimum hourly wage. He wants it to go from $16.50 to $30, a move that would literally bankrupt small businesses that would not be able to bear such a burden. Mamdani has even said he would open state-run stores to offer prices below those offered in the market.

Moreover, in an atmosphere of antisemitism such as the one the country is experiencing, Mamdani's stances worry many. He has accused Israel of "genocide" in Gaza. Also, last year, while visiting Israeli officials in New York, he said, "War criminals are not welcome in our city. Israel’s genocide and now indiscriminate bombing of Lebanon—and our funding of such crimes—must immediately end."

Even on October 13, 2023, a few days after the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, Mamdani participated in antisemitic protests outside the home of Jewish Senator Chuck Schumer. The now mayoral hopeful was arrested on that occasion. Mamdani has said in recent days that, as mayor, he would seek to look out for all citizens regardless of their religion, but the facts show us otherwise.

Recently, a video of the young Democrat went viral on social media due to his aggressiveness. Mamdani vociferated desperately, accusing border czar Tom Homan: "How many more New Yorkers are you going to arrest? Do you believe in the First Amendment, Tom Homan?" the Democrat shouted.

Moderate New Yorkers have every reason to be concerned about Mamdani's rise, and the Democratic Party should do some thinking about the kind of leaders it is putting forward in its elections. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is leading in the polls, had to resign from office four years ago after allegations of sexual harassment of several women, among other allegations.

Mamdani is not a moderate Democrat; he is among the most extreme the party has these days, to the point that some are even reconsidering voting for Cuomo.