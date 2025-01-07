Mad Britain: Nine-Year-Olds Being Investigated by Police for Non-Crime Hate Incidents

7 de enero, 2025

Mainstream Britain might finally be waking up to the fact that it elected a totalitarian government that increasingly seems to behave like the Chinese Communist Party.

Children as young as nine are currently being investigated by the police for non-crime hate incidents. According to the Daily Mail:

"A nine-year-old child is among the youngsters being probed by police over hate incidents... Officers recorded incidents against the child, who called a fellow primary school pupil a 'retard', and against two schoolgirls who said another student smelled 'like fish'. The youngsters were among multiple cases of children being recorded as having committed non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs), 'The Times' discovered through freedom of information requests to police forces."

"Non-crime hate" is not exactly new. In 2014, the police introduced the Hate Crime Operational Guidelines, which have since been updated. According to the guidelines, any non-crime incident that is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on a person's race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity must be recorded, even if there is no evidence of the hate element:

"For recording purposes, the perception of the victim, or any other person... is the defining factor in determining whether an incident is a hate incident... The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of the hostility is not required for an incident or crime to be recorded as a hate crime or hate incident."

"In the UK, evidently, supporters of terrorists do not need to fear any consequences for their actions."

Since 2014, British police have reportedly recorded more than 250,000 non-crime hate incidents in England and Wales. The non-crime incidents, logged in a system, can even show up, when employers ask for a copy of a prospective employee's criminal record.

In late June, a 12-year-old Jewish boy had counter-terrorism police come to interrogate him at his home for saying there "are only two genders" and for saying that Hamas should be "exterminated."

His mother said the counter terror officers "raised concerns over the fact that her son, who is Jewish, harboured extremist views on account of his response when asked if there were any groups that shouldn't exist... her son responded that 'Hamas (the Gaza-based terror group) should be wiped out'." He was also accused of "unhealthy interest in weapons" for owning a toy crossbow.

Britain wakes up

Mainstream Britain's better-late-than-never acknowledgement of the tragic demise of sanity and liberty in the UK is recent, and has especially grown since Daily Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson was visited by police earlier this November, informing her that she was accused of a "non-crime hate incident." A tweet she had posted more than a year ago, the police told her, was "stirring up racial hatred." She asked who accused her and why, but the police told her she could not be told what her offending tweet was, nor the "victim's" name. She is now under investigation for spreading material allegedly "likely or intended to cause racial hatred".

"This is not what people fought and died for in the war," Pearson wrote in the Telegraph about her ordeal, which she described as proof of Britain's two-tier justice system.

There are lots of things that people did not fight and die for in the war but that the mainstream British media has ignored for decades: Mass migration from the Muslim world; rampant violence and terrorism; Muslim grooming gangs, raping, torturing, sometimes killing, hundreds of thousands of British children and young women while the police covered up their crimes.

One survivor, Ella Hill, wrote back in 2018:

"As a Rotherham grooming gang survivor, I want people to know about the religious extremism which inspired my abusers. Grooming gangs are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies. As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a 'white slag' and 'white c***"'as they beat me."

"They made it clear that because I was a non-Muslim, and not a virgin, and because I didn't dress 'modestly', that they believed I deserved to be 'punished'. They said I had to 'obey' or be beaten."

Hundreds of people were handed prison sentences for up to several years, for social media posts about the brutal murder of three little girls in Southport this summer. They were jailed for criticizing mass migration and Islamization, but the government said they were stirring up racial hatred. Now, it turns out that the murderer of the three girls, who still has not gone on trial, was in fact an Islamist terrorist, a fact that Starmer's government covered up and lied about.

"Pro-Hamas, terror-supporting mobs in London continue to enjoy the protection of the police."

Will the British mainstream media fight to see that the many -- who were jailed for speaking their minds about these murders on social media -- are now freed?

Tommy Robinson was severely punished by British authorities for speaking out against and making documentaries about the grooming gang scandals. A few weeks ago, he was imprisoned, again, for refusing to be silenced, and moved to one of Britain's most notorious prisons, which houses some of the most murderous Islamist terrorists. Nobody in mainstream British media seems the least bit concerned about his safety.

Real crime goes rampant

Meanwhile, actual crimes in the UK continue to soar. "According to the latest figures, the number of knife-related offences in England and Wales rose to 49,489 in 2023, up from 46,153 in 2022" along with a 20% increase in robberies involving knives. Police do not even bother to properly investigate crimes, such as burglaries –between 2015 and 2021, "police failed to solve one million" of them -- whereas Allison Pearson's lone non-crime tweet is being investigated by three of Britain's largest police forces.

The British justice system is highly dysfunctional, with victims of rape and sexual assault waiting up to more than five years for their cases to be heard in court. According to the Criminal Bar Association, "the backlog of criminal cases is on track to reach 80,000 by March 2025." One rape survivor, Emmy Hemmins, waited five years and 11 months for her case to go to trial. It was postponed eight times, and in the meantime she was further traumatized by the extreme wait and suffered from anxiety attacks. The court found her rapist not guilty.

Scotland Yard also spent 15 months investigating Maya Forstater, the executive director of Sex Matters, which campaigns for clarity about sex in law and policy, after a complaint that a post she made about a transgender doctor was a "malicious communication." She, too, was not told what tweet she was being investigated for or who had made the complaint until she agreed to turn up to an interview with police officers.

"Islam appears to have a special, protected status in the UK."

Middle-aged ladies and pensioners were handed speedy prison sentences for the lone social media post which they had gone on to delete and for which they had apologized. Meanwhile, TikToker Fiona Ryan, who celebrated October 7, compared Ashkenazi Jews to Nazis, made jokes about the Holocaust, claimed Jewish doctors carried out sex change procedures on children and, according to the court, "supported Hamas online", was merely handed a suspended prison sentence of 20 weeks. She avoided jail altogether.

In the UK, evidently, supporters of terrorists do not need to fear any consequences for their actions.

Pro-Hamas, terror-supporting mobs in London continue to enjoy the protection of the police, while those who oppose them, and want to comment on their activities, are subjected to police violence, and arrested. Niyak Ghorbani, an Iranian podcaster, was kicked by police simply for filming a pro-Hamas protest. Ghorbani has probably been arrested more times for exposing terrorism in the UK than he was for protesting the Islamic regime while he still lived in Iran.

While Islam appears to have a special, protected status in the UK -- Islamic preachers and worshipers are free to broadcast their prayers for everyone to hear -- Christian street preachers in the UK, including pensioners, have for years been arrested for preaching the gospel in public.

Most recently, the police informed a man, a street preacher, that saying "God bless you" is a crime, if it causes "distress" to someone who has a different belief – such as Muslims.

Robert Williams is a U.S.-based researcher who writes about foreign policy.



