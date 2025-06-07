For first time in 20 years, nuclear watchdog nations to accuse Iran of violations

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 6 de junio, 2025

The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are set to introduce a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency that would find Iran in noncompliance with its nuclear safeguards obligations, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Citing a “senior Western diplomat,” the newswire said that if the resolution passes, it would mark the first time in 20 years that Iran has been found to be in violation of its legal obligations to declare all nuclear materials and activities and allow them to be inspected by the U.N. atomic watchdog.

“Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement,” the text of the draft resolution states.

In May, the IAEA issued a confidential report to its board members, reportedly concluding that Iran concealed nuclear activities and failed to declare materials at three sites.

A separate report circulated the same day concluded that Iran has enough nuclear material to build approximately nine nuclear weapons, though its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium remains shy of the 90% purity threshold considered “weapons grade.”

The United States and Iran are currently engaged in talks about curtailing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump has written on social media that the United States “will not allow any enrichment of uranium” for Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, rejected U.S. demands to stop nuclear enrichment on Wednesday.

The IAEA’s board members are due to convene the week of June 9.

