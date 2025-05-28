Vance honors Israeli embassy staffers killed in DC terrorist attack
The U.S. vice president visited the Israeli Embassy in Washington to honor Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, killed in a May 21 shooting.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Tuesday to honor Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, two embassy staffers killed in a terrorist attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum on May 21.
Milgrim, 26, a Kansas native, and Lischinsky, 30, a German-Israeli citizen, were fatally shot after attending a diplomatic reception. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted pro-Palestinian slogans during his arrest at the scene and is facing federal charges.
">
Thank you @VP Vance for coming to the Embassy to honor our dear colleagues and friends, Sarah and Yaron. The care and compassion you and the Trump administration have shown in the wake of this murderous attack are testaments to the enduring friendship between our two countries… pic.twitter.com/4NNG3Yt7pr— Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) May 27, 2025
The attack, which officials say is being investigated as a hate crime, drew immediate condemnation from both Israeli and U.S. leaders.
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter thanked Vance for his visit, writing on social media that the vice president’s compassion reflects the “enduring friendship between our two countries and peoples, and our mutual battle against terrorism.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced the killings as antisemitic, and Israeli officials have praised Milgrim and Lischinsky for their service to the State of Israel.
Milgrim, known for her dedication to peacebuilding, held degrees in environmental studies and international affairs. Lischinsky, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, worked as a research assistant in the embassy’s political department. The couple had planned to get engaged during an upcoming trip to Jerusalem.
Funeral services were held for Milgrim in Overland Park, Kansas, on Tuesday, and for Lischinsky in Jerusalem on Sunday.
© JNS