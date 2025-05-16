Rubio backs Syria-Israel thaw in rare diplomatic talks

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 16 de mayo, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Thursday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Antalya, Turkey, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement between Washington and Damascus in 15 years.

The meeting follows President Donald Trump’s announcement of plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Rubio, according to a State Department readout, “welcomed the Syrian government’s calls for peace with Israel, efforts to end Iran’s influence in Syria, commitment to ascertaining the fate of U.S. citizens missing or killed in Syria, and elimination of all chemical weapons.”

He also emphasized the importance of protecting human rights for all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

The meeting coincided with a trilateral discussion involving Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reflecting Ankara’s role in facilitating dialogue between the U.S. and the new regime in Syria.

This diplomatic engagement follows Trump’s meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, where the American leader encouraged Damascus to join the Abraham Accords and expel foreign terrorist groups. Al-Sharaa expressed support for these initiatives and proposed economic partnerships with the U.S.

In parallel, Israel is reportedly conducting secret talks with the new Syrian regime, mediated by the United Arab Emirates. According to Channel 12, a recent meeting in Azerbaijan involved IDF Operations Directorate head Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk and representatives close to al-Sharaa, alongside Turkish officials.

Al-Sharaa has also confirmed indirect talks with Israel aimed at de-escalating tensions and reaffirming commitment to the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria.

While these developments suggest a possible shift in regional dynamics, Israeli officials remain cautious, citing al-Sharaa’s past affiliations. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has previously referred to the new Syrian government as “jihadists in suits.”

© JNS