Israeli strike in Lebanon’s south kills top Hezbollah naval commander

4 de marzo, 2025

An Israeli Air Force strike in the Tyre region of Southern Lebanon killed a senior member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan terrorist force, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Hezbollah’s Khader Hashem commanded the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s naval branch, the military stated, adding that he plotted attacks against the Jewish state “even during the ceasefire” that went into effect between the governments in Jerusalem and Beirut on Nov. 27, 2024.

Hashem joined Hezbollah about two decades ago, “and has since held a number of positions in the organization,” the IDF statement also noted. Among other responsibilities, Hashem “took an extensive role in transferring weapons to Hezbollah via maritime routes,” it said.

“Hashem’s activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, and blatantly violated the [truce] understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement from Israel’s army concluded.

A shaky ceasefire with Lebanon that began on Nov. 27 after a year of war has largely held, with the IDF retaining positions at five border outposts.

Israel’s decision to stay in Lebanon was prompted by Hezbollah’s refusal to withdraw north of the Litani River and the Lebanese Armed Forces’ failure to deploy south, as required by the terms of the ceasefire.

On Thursday, a drone strike in northern Lebanon killed a Hezbollah operative involved in procuring weapons for the terror organization.

Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen coordinated Hezbollah’s “purchase of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border since the understandings between Israel and Lebanon came into effect,” the IDF stated.

The attack came only a day after an IDF strike killed a prominent member of the Hezbollah unit responsible for arms smuggling.

