ESPN fires Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III

16 de agosto, 2024

The ESPN network announced the dismissal of two of its most well-known personalities. Anchor Sam Ponder and analyst Robert Griffin III are leaving the sports channel, which is currently undergoing a cost-cutting program. In Ponder's case, controversy quickly arose, as she is a prominent advocate against the inclusion of trans athletes in female categories. Figures like Riley Gaines have been quick to suggest that this may be the real reason behind her departure.

Gaines and Sage Steele support Ponder and criticize ESPN

In a post on social network X, Gaines noted that Ponder was the only woman at ESPN who dared to disagree with political correctness regarding the involvement of biological men in female categories and compared her to Sage Stelle, "who had a similar fate":

"So ESPN fires Sam ponder, the only woman at the network who was publicly said men don't belong in women's sports. 3 weeks before football season? Sam is one of the most beautiful, genuine women I've ever met along with Sage Steele who had a similar fate....not a coincidence."

Steele herself uploaded a video in which she shows her full support for Ponder and highlights her qualities as a professional and as a person: