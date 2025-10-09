Duffy warns ATC staffing issues have caused delays to skyrocket from 5% to 53% during shutdown

An United Airlines plane is seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas. AFP

Published by Just The News 9 de octubre, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday night said that Air Traffic Control (ATC) staffing shortages nationwide have caused the amount of flights facing delays to skyrocket from 5% to 53% amid the shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning travelers that they could experience significant flight delays during the government shutdown, which began last week, and more air traffic controllers are calling in sick.

Duffy urged air traffic controllers to continue showing up for work as much as they can, even though they are not immediately being paid. At least some of the federal workers will be compensated when the government reopens.

"They're rebelling on this shutdown because they may not get paid"

"Historically, there's about five percent of delays attributed to staffing issues in our towers," Duffy told Fox News' Will Cain. "The last couple days it's been 53%.

"My message to the air traffic controllers who work for [the Department of Transportation] is show up for work," Duffy later said. "You have a job to do, and by the way, those who have shown up, I'm grateful for them and their service. But the bottom line is, these controllers are stressed out, and they're rebelling on this shutdown because they may not get paid.

"They're working six days a week," he continued. "They're keeping America operational, and they're not guaranteed a paycheck. They're frustrated by it, and so they're not coming into work."

The comment comes after the White House's Office of Management and Budget this week warned furloughed government employees that they are not guaranteed back pay when the government reopens.

