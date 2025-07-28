US condemns UN two-state solution conference, won't participate

Published by Just The News 28 de julio, 2025

The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned a United Nations conference on a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, deeming it "unproductive and ill-timed" amid ongoing efforts to end the fighting in Gaza.

"As Secretary Rubio has made clear, this effort is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th and a reward for terrorism. It keeps hostages trapped in tunnels," Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. "The United States will not participate in this insult but will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace. Our focus remains on serious diplomacy: not stage-managed conferences designed to manufacture the appearance of relevance."

"President Macron’s announcement about recognizing a Palestinian state was welcomed by Hamas," she continued. "This reflects a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only emboldens Hamas, encourages its obstruction of a ceasefire, and greatly undercuts our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza, free the hostages, and move the whole Middle East towards a brighter and more prosperous future."

France announced its intention to recognize Palestine last week, making it the latest NATO ally of the U.S. to make such a move as the conflict increasingly turns global opinion toward Israel sour.

