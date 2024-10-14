Arizona at center of political battle: Trump and Harris face off for support in key state

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

This Sunday, Donald Trump held a rally in Arizona, a traditional GOP stronghold that is back in the national political spotlight as the presidential election approaches. This state could be key to the former president's return to power or, conversely, inflict a major blow to Trumpism as Vice President Kamala Harris seeks to consolidate support from moderate Republican voters and independents.

Crucial role for Arizona voters

After Joe Biden's close victory in 2020 amid allegations of voter fraud by Trump, Arizona voters will play a pivotal role in deciding whether the former president and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement achieve the desired vindication or whether Democrats, led by Harris, maintain their control.

Campaigning intensified in Maricopa and Phoenix

Less than three weeks before the election, both campaigns are intensifying their efforts in Maricopa County, which accounts for more than half of the state's electorate. Both Trump and Harris are investing large sums in advertising and mobilization. Trump is seeking to reverse his narrow defeat in 2020, while Harris has won the backing of influential Republican figures, such as Jimmy McCain, son of the late senator, to attract independent voters and disenchanted Republicans.

Clashes and McCain's legacy

During his Arizona rally, Trump stepped up his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration, particularly on immigration policies. "Kamala shouldn't be running she shouldn't even be running she didn't get any votes, so what you want about Biden, I'm not a fan of Biden I'm no fan, nobody's a fan of Biden, but you know what he got: 14 million votes, she got none," the former president said.

Trump warned that, "If Kamala gets four more years the entire country will be turned into a migrant camp". "When I win on November 5th the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins," he added. In his speech, he also promised to hire 10,000 new Border Patrol agents and to ask Congress for a 10% raise for all agents.

For her part, Harris has sought to appeal to moderate Republicans by recalling the legacy of Senator John McCain, who publicly opposed Trump's efforts to repeal Obamacare in 2017.

Polls and expectations

Polls reflect a close scenario: a recent one from the Wall Street Journal shows Harris with 47% support in Arizona, while Trump follows closely with 45%. While Harris leads among independent voters, Trump remains strong on crucial issues such as the economy and immigration, which are of great importance to many voters in the state.