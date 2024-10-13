More than a dozen Medal of Honor veterans endorse Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de octubre, 2024

In a gesture that underscores the support of sectors linked to the armed forces, 15 Medal of Honor recipients announced their backing of former President Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential run. These veterans, decorated for their bravery in conflicts such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam, issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the core values they believe are essential to the nation's future.

"We, 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor, having served this great nation in wars, support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," they said in the statement, highlighting their commitment to core values such as patriotism, strength of nation and respect for the Constitution. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of institutions to preserve public trust and confidence.

The veterans stressed the relevance of protecting the borders and ensuring that all citizens can participate in free and fair elections, a central theme in the Trump campaign.

"We believe in the commitment to the United States Constitution and our solemn oaths to protect it (...) We believe that American veterans should be celebrated and supported by our nation. We believe that our nation must have borders secure from our enemies," they said.

Indirect criticism of Tim Walz and accusations of "stolen valor"

In what appears to be an indirect attack on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, the veterans criticized any attempt to overreact to or invent military service. "Fabricating military service is beneath the dignity of a veteran and demeaning to those who have served honorably in the Armed Forces," they said.

Walz has come under fire for his service in the Minnesota National Guard. After 24 years of service, he retired in 2005 before his battalion was sent to Iraq. Some have accused him of "stolen valor," claiming he retired before completing key training.