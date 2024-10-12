Some House Democrats consider not certifying a Trump election victory

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

Some House Democrats have shown hesitation about certifying a possible Donald Trump victory in future elections despite pressure to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. While most lawmakers appear willing to accept a Trump-friendly outcome, a small group does not share the same disposition, Axios reported.

These Democrats are in a complicated situation, caught between their distrust of the former president and their steadfast denunciations of any electoral challenge since the Capitol Hill event of Jan. 6, 2021.

Comments from Democratic leaders

Jamie Raskin, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee aa former committee member who investigated the events of Jan. 6, noted that they would accept a Trump victory only if it came in a "free, fair and honest" election. Raskin expressed skepticism, however, suggesting that Trump "is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process."

For her part, Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky shared her concern about possible "shenanigans" Trump might attempt during the process and stressed the importance of ensuring that all rules are strictly followed.

Jim McGovern, another Democratic leader and member of the House Committee on Rules, stated that he would be willing to certify a Trump victory, as long as "everything goes the way we expect it to." He added, "We have to see how it all happens. My expectation is that we would."

House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said a formal effort to decertify the election results is unlikely to be organized. At a press conference, Jeffries reaffirmed the Democrats' commitment to certifying the presidential election's winner "without drama or consequences."

However, Bennie Thompson, former chairman of the Jan. 6 Committee, stressed that there are "enough provisions in law" for those who feel aggrieved by an election defeat to take their disputes to court.