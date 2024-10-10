Liberal NGO HRC pumps millions into key states to encourage vote for Harris - Walz

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an organization dedicated to promoting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, started a massive digital campaign to mobilize so-called "equality voters" in favor of the Harris-Walz ticket in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The campaign seeks to influence the outcome of the election in key states that could be decisive in the presidential contest.

Goal of the advertising campaign

The $2 million project focuses on digital ads targeting more than 1.5 million voters in strategic states such as Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. According to HRC, "equality voters" are those who prioritize LGBTQ+ policies when making decisions at the ballot box.

In these key states, polls reflect a very close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. According to polling averages compiled by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Harris has a slight lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Trump leads by a narrow margin in Arizona.

Anti-Trump messaging

The campaign includes prominent ads such as "Not Going Back" and "Shadows," which warn of an alleged rollback of LGBTQ+ rights should Trump return to power. Both ads highlight Harris' record of defending the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, while accusing Trump of fomenting hatred.

In addition, the ads mention a conservative plan called "Project 2025" that some interpret as part of the agenda of a future Republican administration, although Trump has denied his campaign being linked with this document.

Voting for Democratic Senate candidates

HRC is not only seeking to influence the presidential election, but also legislative elections, urging voters to support Democratic Senate candidates to maintain a "pro-equality majority." HRC endorses figures such as Representative Ruben Gallego (Arizona), Elissa Slotkin (Michigan), and Senators Bob Casey (Pennsylvania) and Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin), all known for their support of policies aligned with the interests of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a polarized election environment, HRC's campaign seeks to mobilize voters with messages strongly aligned with liberal policies, betting on a progressive approach that some consider divisive in a country facing deep cultural and political divisions.