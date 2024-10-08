Immigrants in Missouri receive political mailers urging them to vote for Harris-Walz

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

A controversy in Missouri has highlighted concerns about election integrity and union handling of information after a landscaping company in St. Louis reported receiving 11 mailers targeting its non-citizen immigrant workers. The messages urged employees to stop "Trump’s allies" and vote for Harris-Walz and "pro-worker" candidates, raising concerns about possible election law violations.

Mailings targeting immigrant workers

In addition to having temporary permits to work in the United States, the manager explained that his employees are members of the Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) and pay union dues. However, he expressed bewilderment that the union would send political messages urging non-U.S. citizens to vote, as this is a federal crime.

Lack of union response and local reactions

Despite multiple attempts to obtain an explanation from the Washington, D.C.-based LiUNA union, including emails and phone calls, the organization has not responded directly. In light of this situation, Missouri's secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, who is in charge of elections in the state, was consulted. In a video call from his office in Jefferson City, Ashcroft stressed the need to strengthen citizenship verification laws before allowing a person to register to vote or cast a ballot. "You can register online without any proof of citizenship. You can register without even and ID. Now, we have implemented in Missouri a requirement that no one is allowed to get a ballot, even if they’re registered, unless they have proven their identity at least once; so that is an extra check we have," he explained.

Ashcroft also noted that if a non-U.S. citizen votes, it is an election violation at both the local and federal levels, which could have serious consequences, especially for those immigrants seeking citizenship. "For somebody who did it accidentally who was trying to become a citizen, it would preclude them from becoming a U.S. citizen," he said.