Gallop poll shows Trump rises five points in popularity while Harris suffers sharp drop

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

This Wednesday, Gallup released its most recent poll and revealed that there was an increase in former President Donald Trump's popularity rating in the last month, marking a major shift in the dynamics of the presidential race.

Trump's popularity rose five percentage points from 41% in August to 46% in September, regaining the levels he had in June before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has greater prominence after Biden's departure, has experienced a decline in her popularity. In Harris had 47% favorable opinion of Harris, but the candidate dropped to 44% in the most recent poll.

Despite Trump's rebound and Harris' drop, both candidates continue to face mostly negative perceptions. Gallup reports that 54% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Harris, and Trump is not far behind, with 53% unfavorable views.

A key data point for both candidates is the support among independent voters, where Trump leads Harris by nearly 10 points. Forty-four percent of independents have a favorable opinion of the former president, while only 35% view the Democratic candidate positively.

Strong support among their partisan base

Both candidates continue to enjoy solid backing within their respective parties. Approximately 94% of Democrats hold a favorable view of Harris, while 91% of Republicans feel the same way about Trump.

Vice presidential candidates: unknown and having little impact

The vice presidential candidates, Senator J. D. Vance (Ohio Republican) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (Democrat) have yet to capture the attention of the electorate. According to Gallup, about 17% of respondents have not formed an opinion of Vance, and 19% have no opinion of Walz.

Among those who know the Ohio senator, 47% view him unfavorably, while 36% view him positively. For Walz, 41% have a favorable opinion, compared with 40% who view him unfavorably.

Among independent voters, Walz has an edge: 37% of this group supports him, while only 30% back Vance.

Poll details

The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 3-15 with a sample of 1,007 Americans and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points at a level of 95% certainty.