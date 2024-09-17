Trump launches World Liberty Financial, his new cryptocurrency company

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump presented his new cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, with which to venture into the digital economic assets market. In this project he is accompanied by his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and three other people, including Steve Witkoff, a donor of the Republican candidate and family friend.

"Crypto is one of those things we have to do. Whether we like it or not, I have to do it," Trump said during a conversation at X with the others involved in the creation of World Liberty Financial.

According to the Republican presidential candidate's company, its goal is to "make crypto and America great by driving the mass adoption of stablecoins and decentralized finance. We believe that DeFi is the future, and we’re committed to making it accessible and secure for everyone."

In addition, another of World Liberty Financial's proposed aims is to "ensure that the U.S. dollar’s dominance continues, securing America’s financial leadership and influence on the global stage."

Trump explained during the conversation that his youngest son, Barron, inspired him to get into cryptocurrencies: "He talks about his wallet. He has got four wallets or something. And I'm saying, 'What's a wallet? Explain this to me.'"

For now, details on how the company will act are unknown. What is known is that Trump is attracted to the world of cryptocurrencies, having accepted, during his presidential campaign, donations of these assets.