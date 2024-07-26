Trump says the 25th Amendment shouldn't be invoked against Biden because Kamala Harris is 'worse than him'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

Former President Donald Trump said invoking the 25th Amendment against President Joe Biden should be avoided because Kamala Harris would be "worse than he is" at the helm of the Oval Office.

This Thursday, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Trump criticized the vice president claiming she is "real garbage" after she said in a speech earlier in the week that the Republican leader is a "predator."

"I don’t think they should use the 25th Amendment. Not long to go, you know, we have four months now and then he’s got another month and a half," Trump said before charging at Harris.

"I will say this, the world is in a very dangerous place. I think if [Biden] goes, [Kamala] then takes over and she’s worse than he is. I believe she’s a San Francisco radical. I believe she’s actually much worse and a way worse candidate than he is and she’s not doing very well," continued the Republican candidate, the poll favorite heading into the November election.

Later, Trump was asked if the United States could survive a Harris administration. The former president said that would be impossible and asserted that the vice president is "the most radical person we’ve probably had in office."

The former president, moreover, addressed Harris's debating problems and then questioned Biden for picking her as his running mate when he won the primary, arguing that she was the worst candidate on the table and also one of the primary candidates who treated Biden the worst during the Democratic presidential debates.

"She was the meanest person up there. She was meaner to [Biden] than anybody else. She accused him of being racist with the buses," Trump said. "Not a very good debater and nasty, just nasty to him. And when he chose her I said ‘How do you do that?’ A person treats you so badly — he was treated so badly during the debates."

Trump calls Harris a "scumbag"

Earlier this week, Harris called Trump a "predator," and the former president took the opportunity to respond to the vice president.

"I think it's disgusting," Trump responded, "and I get a kick out of one thing. They say, ‘Sir, be nice. You just got hit with a bullet. Maybe he’s changed. Be nice,’ and I’d love to be nice, but I’m dealing against real garbage when you hear that."

Trump still residing in the gutter. Kamala Harris gives speech telling the truth about Donald Trump, Trump responds by calling Harris “real garbage”. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/InuF5vrPNS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 25, 2024

The exchanges between Trump and Harris have intensified this week after the vice president made her electoral candidacy official following Biden's withdrawal, whose campaign collapsed after a dismal presidential debate performance in Atlanta, Georgia, and internal pressure from Democrats to step aside as he plummeted in the polls.

This week, Harris broke fundraising records, and polls have shown her as a competitive candidate. She trails Trump but by a much narrower gap than Biden.