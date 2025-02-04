Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Apple reached a settlement where it could pay up to $20 million to resolve a class action lawsuit related to defects in the screens of early Apple Watch models, which could crack or detach from the casing. Users who own one of these devices can likely receive compensation.

Watch screens coming loose

The lawsuit, initiated in 2018, alleged that Apple was aware of these defects in the Apple Watch Series 0, 1, 2 and 3 models but did not officially acknowledge them. Those affected reported that the screens of their watches were detaching due to a problem with battery swelling, a failure that Apple only partially covered under warranty on certain models, but not all.

The lawsuit was successful, because, although the company offered a free extended warranty for some devices with defective batteries, it rejected claims from other users whose watches had damaged screens, arguing that it was accidental damage and not a factory defect.

Apple doesn't admit liability, but agrees to pay up

Although Apple has not admitted liability, the company agreed to a $20 million settlement. The owners of an affected Apple Watch who reported the problem between April 24, 2015 and Feb. 6, 2024 could be eligible for a payment of between $20 and $50, depending on the number of claims filed.

Apple will automatically notify those who qualify and will make payments via the method registered to their account. To receive payment, users must update their details by April 10, 2025 after receiving a unique login code.

You can learn more and check if you qualify at the official settlement site: watchsettlement.com/submit-claim.