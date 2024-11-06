Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Toyota Motor Corporation announced a 26% drop in net profit in the first half of the year compared to the record it posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Through a balance sheet presented on its website, Toyota - which is one of the world's major automotive companies - reported that it managed to have a net profit of 12.4 billion dollars between April and September, while during this period of the previous fiscal year they acheived about 17 billion dollars.

The main cause of this drop in net profit was the decline in sales -mainly in Japan-, partly "due to the impact of the break in production to solve some certification problems."

Toyota has had to lower its vehicle sales expectations by about 100,000 units for this year, from 10,950,000 to 10,850,000.