Majority of voters think the economy is on the wrong track

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll indicated that a majority of Americans have a deep concern about the current state of the country's economy. According to the poll results, 63% of respondents believe the country's economy is headed in the wrong direction. On the other hand, 30% said it is on the right track and 8% indicated that they are not sure.

The poll revealed that 62% of voters said they believe the country's economy is weak, while 38% indicated they believe it is strong.

"Discontent with the economy (...) shows no signs of changing"

Along partisan lines, the negative perception of the economy is particularly notable among Republican voters and independents (with only 9% of GOP supporters - and 23% of independents - saying the economy is on the right track). On the other hand, 54% of Democrats say the country's finances are headed in the right direction.

Mark Penn, co-director of the poll, stated, "The discontent with the economy has been present for most of Biden's term and shows no signs of changing (...) Nearly half see their personal economic situation as deteriorating and high prices are seen as sticky."

On individual issues, a group of 48% of those surveyed revealed that their personal financial situation is getting worse, while 26% said it is getting better and staying the same.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll is a collaboration of Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and the Harris Poll and was conducted Sept. 4-5, surveying 2,358 registered voters.