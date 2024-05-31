Politics

Elon Musk prepares a Town Hall with Donald Trump in which he will answer questions from X users

The magnate also plans a similar event with Robert Kennedy Jr. The Wall Street Journal reported that Joe Biden also received an invitation, but declined.

Elon Musk está planeando abrir una universidad en Texas “dedicada a la educación al más alto nivel”
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 31, 2024
Elon Musk plans to organize a town hall with Donald Trump on X. The event would be broadcast simultaneously in association with News Nation and would reinforce the social network as a possible producer of its own content. Although there is no confirmed date yet, it is expected that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also have his own town hall.

Trump was officially convicted on Thursday, May 30, after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 counts of commercial forgery, becoming the first sitting or former U.S. president to be convicted.

Less than 24 hours after the news broke, the Wall Street Journal reported on X's plans. The idea seemingly came from CEO Linda Yaccarino, who has been pushing for the arrival of more audiovisual content on the platform in recent months.

They also confirmed that Joe Biden rejected the proposal for the X event, sticking to his plan of ​​not participating in many debates.

"The event was originally envisioned as a debate, people familiar with the plans said. The Biden campaign was invited but declined to hold a debate or town hall meeting, the people said. The Biden campaign based its decision on its position that President Biden had made clear his terms for holding two debates, which have already been scheduled, according to a person familiar with the campaign's thinking," the WSJ added.

The aforementioned media also mentioned that Trump and Musk's relationship is becoming increasingly fluid and "friendly," with several monthly calls.

Rumors even began to spread that Musk could be a possible advisor to the Republican in an eventual return to the White House.

