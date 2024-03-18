Elon Musk open sources Grok, xAI's chatbot

By making the code public, the entrepreneur is seeking to gain an early advantage over his main competitors, such as OpenAI, in the field of artificial intelligence.

The dizzying pace of advancement of artificial intelligence (A.I.) means that major developers have to continue to make progress to keep up with their main competitors to not lose ground and become obsolete. The latest to update his model was Elon Musk, through his startup xAI, which decided to open source the code of Grok, its chatbot.

"We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1," xAI noted on its website, referring to the release of the code.

This initiative corresponds to a promise Musk made a few days ago. Previously, in order to access the Grok code, the user needed to pay for a subscription to X, the social network owned by the South African businessman. Now, anyone who wants to use Grok will have to access to download it for free and install it on their device via GitHub.

In early March, Musk sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, for keeping the code of its artificial intelligence tool secret. He alleged that one of his main competitors was not fulfilling its initial mission of being "for the benefit of humanity" and was instead focusing solely on financial gain. By making his code public, Musk has taken one more step to raise the competition in the field.