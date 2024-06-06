Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment to Mbappé breaks a new record on social media

The Portuguese player's online comment congratulating the new Real Madrid player has almost five million ”likes.”

The announcement that Kylian Mbappé signed a contract to play for Real Madrid has become some of the biggest news of the year. The French player has received countless messages congratulating him from all over the world. One of them came from one of the Spanish team’s greatest legends, Cristiano Ronaldo, who commented on one of Mbappe’s photos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)



Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment has broken a new record on social media. It has become the comment with the highest number of 'likes' in history.

"My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo. When this article was published, the comment had 4,871,581 'likes.’