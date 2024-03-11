Bitcoin reaches a new record and exceeds $71,000

The value of the cryptocurrency has risen almost 70% so far this year.

(AFP/Voz Media) Bitcoin reached a new record this Monday, March 11, exceeding $71,000 in a context of recovery in demand for this cryptocurrency and the prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rates this year.

Bitcoin hit $71,432 in Asian markets on Monday afternoon, according to Bloomberg data, and its value has risen nearly 70% so far this year.

Also helping the rally was the announcement by the UK financial authorities indicating that they will allow the creation of securities related to cryptocurrencies.

The virtual currency broke a new record last Friday by exceeding the $70,000 barrier for the first time. In this article we explain why the cryptocurrency is breaking all records.