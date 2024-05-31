Billionaire Bill Ackman almost certainly endorsing Donald Trump for President

The hedge fund executive has a net worth of just over $4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Billionaire and hedge fund executive Bill Ackman told his associates that he will most likely support Donald Trump for president instead of Joe Biden, according to different media outlets citing sources familiar with the decision.

In recent months, Ackman has been highly critical of President Biden, especially his policy toward Israel and the war with the terrorist group Hamas. The billionaire, in particular, has said that Biden has not adequately addressed the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza.

Previously, Ackman openly endorsed former Republican hopeful Nikki Haley and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to CNBC News and The Financial Times, Ackman’s decision is almost certain, although an anonymous source said the billionaire has not yet made a final decision.

According to Forbes magazine, Ackman has a net worth of just over $4 billion.

If he confirms his endorsement of Trump, Ackman will join a prominent list of Wall Street executives who back the Republican leader over Biden.

For example, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman recently said in a statement that he would support Trump in the upcoming November election.

The news that Ackman will most likely support Trump comes just as a jury in Manhattan found the former president guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Ackman, clearly supporting the former president, cited a publication by the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who questioned the harshness of the process in New York.

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to ‘get’ Donald Trump,” DeSantis wrote. “In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

Ackman cited the post on X and wrote, “I think any objective person would have to agree with @GovRonDeSantis here.”