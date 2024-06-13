Biden and Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement considered the 'strongest since Ukraine's independence

The Ukrainian leader highlighted that this pact works as a bridge towards his country's eventual membership in the NATO Alliance.

During the G7 summit in Italy this Thursday, President Joe Biden announced signing a significant 10-year bilateral security agreement with Ukraine after a year of arduous negotiations.

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden detailed that the United States was committed to supporting Ukraine with the weapons, equipment and training necessary to defend itself against Russian aggression.

“Everything we have is going to Ukraine until its needs are met,” Biden said. He announced that arrangements are already being made to send five Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine. However, he clarified that these weapons will not be used inside Russia.

Zelensky described the agreement as the “strongest” reached since Ukraine's independence in 1991, highlighting that it is a "very detailed legally binding agreement" covering intelligence cooperation and strengthening Ukrainian defense industries. Furthermore, Zelensky stressed that this agreement works as a bridge towards his country's eventual membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Agreement details

The White House later released more details of the agreement, which includes commitments to strengthen security and stability in Europe. The agreement covers the supply of defense articles and services, military training and education programs, defense industrial cooperation, joint planning to confront threats, and the promotion of cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure.

Likewise, the agreement establishes economic cooperation with Ukraine and supports reforms to promote “Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration and modernization according to European Union (EU) and NATO democratic principles and standards.”

“Cooperation between the Parties is intended to bolster Euro-Atlantic security, stability, and prosperity by enhancing deterrence and defense integration and interoperability,” the statement said.

It should be noted that this agreement represents the sixteenth of its kind for Ukraine. Although a future administration could revoke it, the accumulation of such agreements seeks to deter further Russian attacks against Ukraine, which continues to aspire to NATO membership.