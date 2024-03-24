Biden and Trump easily win the Louisiana presidential primaries

The country's main political leaders continue to accumulate delegates ahead of the November elections.

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump easily won the Louisiana presidential primaries.

Biden won the election with more than 85% of the votes, exceeding the line of 125,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Trump won 90% of the vote, surpassing the 160,000 vote line.

Both politicians are considered the country's foremost leaders in their respective parties, and they are sweeping this primary election process.

Biden, in fact, had practically no opposition in his party, and Trump had no major problems defeating politicians like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, among other long-serving Republicans.

The president also participated in the Missouri Democratic primary today; however, results are expected to be reported next week.

In 2020, Trump clearly won over Biden in Louisiana. The former president won that election with 58% of the votes compared to 40% achieved by the Democrat.

Likewise, Trump also won the state in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A Democratic candidate has not won the Pelican State in a general election since 1996, when former President Clinton defeated Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) with 52% of the vote.