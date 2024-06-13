Several pro-Hamas vandals stormed the annual Congressional Baseball Game being played on the field at Nationals Park. Other climate protesters also attempted to protest at the stadium. Both groups were detained by security forces.

To the shouts of "Free Palestine," the majority of those attending the baseball game began to shout: "USA, USA" :

At the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a handful of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a protest during the singing of the national anthem with chants of Free Palestine, Let Gaza live and others. Crowd responds with "USA! USA!" pic.twitter.com/5rgNumJXDF — Oskar Górzyński (@OskarGie) June 12, 2024

Capitol Police just tackled and arrested several people running onto the field during the congressional baseball game: pic.twitter.com/43sforwxCi — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 12, 2024

Accordingly, the Capitol Police explained that they arrested at least eight people for the demonstrations. "Our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges - Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police," the Police indicated on their X account.

When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges - Interference with a Member of the US Capitol Police - 2 USC §1966. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/biKCbKiWP8 — The US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 13, 2024

A climate organization called Climate Defiance claimed responsibility for the attack. "Make no mistake: It’s the Members of Congress who should be locked up," the progressive organization noted on its X account.

UPDATE: Eight of us have been arrested for shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game. They are behind bars right now. Make no mistake: It's the Members of Congress who should be locked up. pic.twitter.com/tNoB4jh0xp — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024

Despite the protesters' attempts, the game continued and ultimately, for the fourth year in a row, congressional Republicans defeated their Democratic opponents. The final score was 31-11. Additionally, $2.2 million was raised for charities.

"Proceeds from the game benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center, the Washington Nationals Philanthropies, and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund," explained the Washington Examiner.