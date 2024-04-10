Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former financial director, sentenced to five months in prison

The executive faces prison for the second time. This time he will serve time for lying under oath during his appearance in the civil fraud trial against the former president.

A Manhattan criminal court sentenced Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former chief financial officer, to five months in prison. Judge Laurie Peterson announced this Wednesday the sentence after Weisselberg pleaded guilty to lying under oath to both the investigators and the judge during his appearance in the trial against the former president Donald Trump for civil fraud in New York.

Specifically, NBC News informs, the 76-year-old executive admitted to lying when he said in July 2020 that he had learned that the triplex apartment belonging to Trump had been overvalued by a Forbes report since, prosecutor Alvin Bragg's office demonstrated, he knew this information long before the magazine published the exclusive.

After this, Weisselberg reached a plea agreement with prosecution, who recommended to the Manhattan criminal court that his sentence be only five months. They did so considering both the age of the former director and his willingness to admit to his crimes. This, the AP explains, caused the prosecution to request less than the seven-year maximum because the executive committed perjury. The former CFO will serve his sentence at the Rikers Island prison complex in New York City.

It is the second time that Allen Weisselberg will face prison. He already served 100 days in prison last year for evading taxes on $1.7 million in "unrecorded" company profits, including a free Manhattan apartment, two Mercedes-Benzes and his grandchildren's college tuition. He was also ordered to pay almost $2 million in taxes, interest and fines.