A trans woman is crowned Miss Maryland: The 'woke' movement is destroying beauty pageants

For the first time, the state will be represented at Miss USA by someone who identifies as a woman but is biologically male.

The self-proclaimed 'progressive' movement has long aimed to impose its ideology on beauty pageants. They have finally succeeded in Maryland. For the first time in Miss USA history, the state will be represented by a contestant who identifies as a woman but is biologically male.

This week, Bailey Anne Kennedy was crowned Miss Maryland. Kennedy will compete for the national title at the next Miss USA pageant, scheduled for August 4, 2024 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The new beauty queen will be crowned by Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii. The previous Venezuelan-American winner, Noelia Voight, stepped down from her role.

It is the second time that a trans person has tried to take the title from a biological woman in the United States. The first time dates back to 2021 when Kataluna Enríquez competed. That year, television host Elle Smith, who represented the country in the Miss Universe, finally won.

Although the 'woke' movement has crept its way into beauty pageants, many long-time experts in these events have voiced their opposition to biological women competing against men in a space that was originally designed to empower them.

For example, Lupita Jones, Miss Universe 1991 and former director of the national pageant in Mexico, has consistently opposed allowing biological men to compete in these pageants. Jones, who has maintained her stance for years, recently reiterated her position.

"I have nothing against transgender people, but I think women's spaces should be kept for women," Jones said.

Late last year, Jones was sidelined from the Miss Universe franchise in Mexico. Reflecting on the end of her time with Miss Universe, the former beauty queen expressed her disagreement with the pageant's new rules and the direction of the international organization. She pointed out that Paula Shugart, who served as president of Miss Universe for 20 years, also resigned due to the changes.

"Paula Shugarth's departure left us all in shock. But I knew it wouldn't take long for him to leave because of all the things that were happening. and that she did not agree. In her message she made it very clear what it means to be a leader, what it should mean to guide a project for the good of the team and not for personal interests. The truth is that my respects go to her," Jones said.

The issue extends beyond LGBT concerns, with forced inclusion now being promoted in beauty pageants. For instance, this week's coronation of Sara Milliken as Miss Alabama at the Miss American National was criticized for abruptly departing from the traditional standards long associated with beauty queens.

Forced inclusion

Beauty pageants are increasingly experiencing a push for forced inclusion. This trend has been acknowledged by former beauty queens. Venezuelan contestant Migbelis Castellanos, who faced weight-related challenges when she competed for her country in Miss Universe, revealed that she received more contracts when she was overweight compared to when she pursued a healthier lifestyle.

"When I had the label 'Miss Fat' and it was trending and everyone was talking about inclusion, I had more job opportunities, more commercials and more brands that wanted to work with me (...) It is the forced inclusion that I hate and I am against. I lost weight and now it turns out that I am 'more than average,'" Castellanos said during a show on Univisión.

This has led to a superficial competition where the original purpose of the contest has been overshadowed. Beauty pageants were created for more than just aesthetics. The underlying intention has always been for a beautiful woman to serve as a beacon of transformation for others.

The search was for a young, beautiful woman with a compelling project, someone who could use the platform to inspire other women both professionally and personally. However, it has now become merely a space filled with social quotas, losing the fervor of millions of young individuals who diligently prepare themselves to compete and briefly experience a fairy tale moment.

The depreciation of effort in beauty pageants

Beauty pageants didn't discriminate against women who were overweight. In fact, they have been platforms for countless stories of empowerment and transformation. Many women, not initially aspiring to be beauty queens, have embraced hard work and determination to redefine themselves, becoming symbols of beauty in their countries or even globally.

This year offers a prime example of the profound purpose behind beauty pageants. Daniela Toloza, the newly crowned Miss Universe Colombia, shared her journey of resilience. At the age of 10, after the tragic loss of her father, she turned to food for solace, eventually weighing over 350 pounds. At age 22, she decided to undergo bariatric surgery to improve her health and change her life. Today she wants to be an example for other women.

"I really want to share with you why I want to be your Miss Universe Colombia (...) Stripping away the ego, of wanting to be called 'The most beautiful woman in this country,' I am here to remind you of the privilege of having your body, of honoring your processes, of feeling absolutely proud of what you have today, and that you are still on the path to be the best version of yourself," Toloza posted on her Instagram account.

Toloza's story embodies the enduring value represented by beauty pageants, particularly in countries like Colombia and Venezuela with rich traditions in this realm. Despite facing growing threats from the "woke" agenda, these values remain deeply ingrained.

Currently, Miss Universe, which was once overseen by Donald Trump and known for its success, has adopted a philosophy of embracing progressivism, defined her as yielding woke ideals. Anne Jakrajutatip, a transgender businessman and the new owner of the pageant, discussed this shift during the Miss Universe 2022 event.

"Welcome to the platform of women empowerment. Miss Universe will now be managed by women and for all women, so that they celebrate the power of feminism, diversity, social inclusion, gender equality and creativity that are causes for good," said Jakrajutatip at Miss Universe 2022, when he took over the pageant.