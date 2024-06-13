Politics

Several civil organizations sue the Biden Administration for the new immigration policy

A group led by the ACLU alleged that the executive order issued by the president poses a risk to the lives of immigrants.

Joe Biden, hablando con un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 13, 2024
1 minute read

A group of organizations that defend the rights of immigrants filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over measures aimed at countering the border crisis that the president enacted a few days ago.

The group, led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), alleged, in the lawsuit filed this Wednesday, that the executive order poses a risk to the lives of immigrants, whose asylum is "severely restricted":

We are suing the Biden administration over executive actions that severely restrict asylum and endanger thousands of lives. These actions follow the approach of the Trump administration's previous asylum entry ban, which we successfully challenged in court.

"There is no legal daylight between this asylum ban and the Trump ban the courts struck down. The law is flatly illegal, period. This law will not deter desperate families from seeking refuge here. It is ill advised and will put lives at risk," said Lee Gelert, an ACLU attorney, in statements reported by CNN.

On June 4, knowing that the elections are just a few months away and that the border crisis is one of the biggest concerns of Americans, Biden signed a battery of measures. The president referred to that executive order as "recent actions to secure our border and address our broken immigration system."

Within this series of initiatives, one of the most notable is the "strengthening of the selection process for asylum seekers." With this measure, the Biden Administration intends to expel "as quickly as possible" those illegal immigrants who "pose a risk to public or national security."

Topics:

Recommendation

La Cámara declara en desacato a Garland por negarse a dar los audios de la entrevista de Biden con el fiscal especial Hur

The House finds Garland in contempt for refusing to provide audio from Biden's interview with special counsel Hur

Manifestación contra la Agenda 2030.

Congress targets 'climate cartel' for violating antitrust laws by imposing ESG criteria

Joe Biden abraza a su hijo Hunter Biden tras ser declarado culpable.

Joe Biden's emotional hug to his son Hunter after being found guilty

Los miembros de la Cámara de Representantes durante una votación.

Relief for the GOP: Michael Rulli reinforces conservatives in the House of Representatives until November

Lo que dejaron las primarias: Nancy Mace victoriosa

Primaries: Nancy Mace withstood McCarthy's proxy challenge, Kelly Armstrong won in North Dakota and Democrats surprised in Ohio

Alvin Bragg

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg will have to defend himself in front of Congress for having accused Trump

Ron DeSantis

A federal judge struck down restrictions on trans treatment of children in Florida and Governor DeSantis was quick to respond

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Reactions to Hunter's verdict: Conservatives claim that it is a 'distraction' to protect Biden and that the case does not justify Trump's persecution

Hunter Biden ignora la evidencia de los republicanos y dice ante el Congreso que la investigación de impeachment contra su padre es una “conspiración MAGA”

Hunter Biden found guilty on all three felony gun charges, could face jail time