Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize their divorce

Actress Natalie Portman and choreographer Benjamin Millepied have finalized their divorce. A year after rumors started circulating that the couple was separating, they made it official. A year ago, Millipied allegedly cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old girl.

The couple separated last July. The divorce was finalized in February of this year in France, where Portman, 42, and Millipied, 46, live with their children: Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

Their children are their top priority

A friend of Natalie Portman confirmed exclusively to People magazine that the couple is no longer married. That same source discussed how the actress is doing after finalizing her divorce:

It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.

That same source said that both she and Benjamin Millipied are focused on helping their children adapt. They want to focus on their children and have been seen attending various events together as a family:

Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.

The couple's story began in 2009 while filming Black Swan. Portman won an Oscar for her role a year later in 2010. The movie's choreographer was none other than Benjamin Millepied and it didn't take long for the two to become romantically involved. After two years of dating, the couple decided to get married in August 2012 in California.