Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, solidifies his top spot

(AFP) Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday in Montmeló, where he was ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and extended his lead in the drivers' World Championship.
🥇 @Max33Verstappen
🥈 @LandoNorris
🥉 @LewisHamilton #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/tR7vvQLno9
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2024
Verstappen, a three-time Formula 1 world champion, took advantage of the poor start from the British racer Norris, who had started from pole, and took the lead in the race from the beginning and remained in first until the end.
GP: "Congratulations mate, that's hard work, you made that race for yourself"
MAX: "YES! Nice, we we're definitely not the quickest out there today, but we did everything well, woo!!"pic.twitter.com/d5CVpyeqQA
— Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 23, 2024