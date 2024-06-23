Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, solidifies his top spot

The three-time world champion dominated the circuit from the start.

22 de junio de 2024, Barcelona, Barcelona, España: Max Verstappen de Holanda y Oracle Red Bull Racing en Aktion, Clasificación, Gran Premio de España de F1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya am 22. Junio 2024 en Barcelona, España.
(Cordon Press)
AFP
June 23, 2024
(AFP) Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday in Montmeló, where he was ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and extended his lead in the drivers' World Championship.

Verstappen, a three-time Formula 1 world champion, took advantage of the poor start from the British racer Norris, who had started from pole, and took the lead in the race from the beginning and remained in first until the end.

