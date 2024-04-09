World

Israel deploys naval version of the Iron Dome for the first time

The anti-missile system intercepted an unmanned aerial device around the port city of Eilat. Version C of the system was launched from a Saar-6 class corvette.

El sistema de defensa antiaérea israelí Cúpula de Hierro intercepta cohetes lanzados desde Gaza el 11 de octubre de 2023
(Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
April 9, 2024
Version C of the Iron Dome anti-missile system, adapted for a maritime environment, was deployed for the first time this Monday by the Israeli Navy. The first use in a real scenario of the naval version of the anti-missile system was tested when intercepting a drone near the port city of Eilat.

"Following sirens that sounded in the Eilat area in connection with the infiltration of a hostile aircraft, IDF naval forces identified a suspicious aerial target crossing into Israeli territory. The target was successfully intercepted by the naval defense system C-Dome," the IDF said. Along with this statement, there are images distributed by the authorities that show how the Iron Dome interceptor rocket comes into action.

The missile was launched from one of the seven Saar-6 class corvettes available to the Israeli naval forces. According to military sources, the target was an unmanned aerial device. This drone probably comes from positions controlled by the Houthis.

The deployment of a naval force in the Red Sea and near Eilat was necessary after the increase in launches against Israeli positions on the seashore. On April 7, another unmanned aerial device damaged a naval base in the area after entering through Jordan. According to the IDF, this drone was launched from Iraq.

